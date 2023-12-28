The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
“The bathrooms were conceived as special spaces,” Vázquez says. “We decided to give them some color that would contrast with the main spaces.” A vessel sink by Cubik rests on a custom oak base; the mosaic tile is from Mosaico.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.