Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
To allude to the nearby ocean, the architects designed a seaweed patterned for the interior of the garage door (seen here raised). It successfully reads like a leather padded wall and makes “the cube” feel that much more customized.
"We didn't want to diminish the openness and height and feeling of a great expanse of space," said the owner of this resurrected 19th-century barn house in Pine Plains, New York. Fortunately, the barn frame's horizontal beams perform a domestic function by creating the illusion of a lower ceiling. An abundance of furnishings in rich materials fills out the space. Photo by Raimund Koch.
“The rear unit was about 90 percent rebuilt,” Zack says. “We added a full floor of living space in what was the garage.” Black walnut was used to make the home’s stairs and handrails.
The staircase’s steel guardrail and the custom black bookshelf create a link between the kitchen, the living space, and the entryway.
Executing subtle design details, even in transitional spaces, was one of the great successes of the collaborative architect-contractor relationship. "Our collective strength," says Dovetail principal Chad Rollins, is that “we genuinely understand each other’s craft.” In the transition from the den to the artist studio, natural myrtlewood stairs meet a wood-grain Daltile landing. Where the stair treads and risers meet the wall, a three-quarter-inch reveal is placed in lieu of conventional baseboard. These simple and clean details so often “can be costly to create and can be jeopardized when the budget is under pressure,” says Rollins.
The second-floor family room is fronted by an L-shaped staircase with an opaque guardrail that provides some privacy for the front facade.
A lofted sleeping space furnished with a king size Design Within Reach American Modern bed was made possible when the architects raised the ceiling to create a triangular skylight. The move carved out enough headroom to make the second-floor space usable, while still keeping the cottage in compliance with strict local zoning rules for “accessory” buildings.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
“There’s a soulfulness in this small house that’s impossible to replicate in something completely new. The sweetness truly lingers," says architect Michael Lee.
The simple yet spacious master bedroom opens up to a private terrace.
The master bedroom looks out at the garden through a full-height glass wall. The Ikea bed sits between Four Hands tables and lies beneath a floral photograph by Stacy Kirk. Opposite the bed, a Jaya chair is situated for quiet contemplation.
The bedroom enjoys ample natural light, thanks to the windows on either side of the Charles Rogers bed. “We centered all our bedroom doors around the central hallway skylight,” says Allison. The painting is by Pat Diaz.
Floor-to-ceiling windows by Sunshine Glass feature a five-and-a-half-inch profile aluminum frame. The LC4 chaise in the master bedroom on the first floor is by Cassina.
The terrace deck, also part of modern addition, adds outdoor living space to the home’s upper floor. Sapote hardwood makes up the deck, which connects intimately with the home’s own nearby tree. Bamboo floors in the adjacent master bedroom offer tonal contrast, and a stainless steel and custom plastic rocking chair accents the deck space.
The most popular properties on the site had white walls and wood parquet flooring.
Hawkins created the built-in anigre bed and side tables in the master bedroom. Chenault designed the bedding; the sconces are from Artemide.
The renovation revealed a 30-foot-deep well beneath the bedroom, which the team half-jokingly considered turning into a fish tank. Instead, they opted for a simple bedroom with plenty of built-in storage.
Once a teacher’s lounge, the master bedroom now occupies the first-floor space. A hot rolled steel staircase leads to the lofted second-floor, an addition which brought more livable square footage to the overall program.
Like the communal spaces, the bedroom features a shining subway tile wall.
Custom details like this corner bed with built-in shelving keep the younger generation’s spaces playful, but still sophisticated. With four children, utilizing space wisely became a top priority, and the family relies on custom shelving and built-ins to keep clutter at bay. The bed is custom with IKEA frames.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on a prefab shed-meets-sleeping cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
In the master suite, a painting by Eric Freeman hangs over a West Elm bed.
Exposed boards that were salvaged from the original apartment were installed into the master bedroom. They provide a rustic atmosphere, enhanced by the addition of DIY industrial lighting. The bedding, curtains, and bedside tables are all from IKEA.
Simpson wanted the design to capitalize on the original floor plan’s abundance of space, but he also hoped to bolster intimacy by making rooms feel fluid. “The master bedroom [opens] at its corner to become a viewing balcony to the ‘central void.'”
