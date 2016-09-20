At New York's Park Avenue Armory, Shohei Shigematsu and OMA (Office for Metropolitan Architecture) collaborated with artist Taryn Simon on the architectural design of "An Occupation of Loss" (through September 13–25, 2016). The exhibition explores cultural notions of mourning with an immersive, monumental performance that invites viewers to navigate among the 11 monolithic concrete pipes, each measuring 48 feet in height, and echoing the songs of various "professional mourners" from around the world. The installation marks the debut performance piece from Simon, who has previously worked with photography and text. (Photography: © Naho Kubota)