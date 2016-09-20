The residence is transformed by a relocated mezzanine featuring a sunken court which connects to the planted green roof garden above.
At New York's Park Avenue Armory, Shohei Shigematsu and OMA (Office for Metropolitan Architecture) collaborated with artist Taryn Simon on the architectural design of "An Occupation of Loss" (through September 13–25, 2016). The exhibition explores cultural notions of mourning with an immersive, monumental performance that invites viewers to navigate among the 11 monolithic concrete pipes, each measuring 48 feet in height, and echoing the songs of various "professional mourners" from around the world. The installation marks the debut performance piece from Simon, who has previously worked with photography and text. (Photography: © Naho Kubota)
A wall of windows looks south to views of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center. To maintain some of the apartment's original charm, the architects at Fogarty Finger restored two original fireplaces. Photo by Howie Guja Styling by Gorilla Styling
When building such a modest structure in a large landscape, designer and client often had to defend their vision to their collaborators. “We knew this house was going to be for Maggie and she would live there alone,” designer Lauren Moffitt says. “But people are always projecting for future resale. Putting in the smallest size of anything—to any subcontractor, it’s just not reasonable.”
Radamés “Juni” Figueroa lived in his art project tree house, made from found materials, for two fortnights, as part of his artist residency at La Practica at Beta-Local. "The Practice" is an interdisciplinary program of research and production focusing on art, architecture, and design, with an emphasis on collaboration.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
Seen from the street, the Nook Residence's white-painted wood exterior vanishes against a snowy backdrop.
Before building on the North Island of New Zealand, two friends spent years replanting the site. The 290-square-foot structures Cheshire Architects designed for them reject the local trend of oversize beach houses—instead, they sit on the landscape like a pair of minimalist sculptures.
Two layers of aluminum woven-coil drapes hang outside the large, south-facing windows above the living area.
