The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Use this as a guide to finding the right architect for your new home or renovation—and what to expect during the process.
San Francisco–based architect Cary Bernstein has designed countless residential projects and worked with dozens of contractors. She knows well the difficulties of architect-contractor-client relationships, and she’s developed a pretty good system for making them work.
Risa Boyer Architecture guided the whole house remodel of this 1955 Portland home. Lillyvilla Gardens executed a new landscape plan for the property, including this updated entry sequence, while Boyer added more glass to suit the midcentury façade.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
The rooftop provides a playful and secluded space to watch movies, relax or practice putting.
"Living in our house is like being on vacation every day!" -- Ian Steiner
The Steiner residence, located in the Grey Oaks subdivision in western Shawnee, is a far cry from the average house, both in looks and functionality.
“We want people to realize you can be creative no matter where you live.” -- Brad Satterwhite, the co-founder and principal architect of KEM STUDIO.
Open Kitchen + Dining + Living
Breezeway
Entry - Exterior
