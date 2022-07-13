Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Kathy J. Vanest
Follow
11
Saves
Followers
Following
Minimal clutter keeps the home running smoothly for this family of five.
A family of five live comfortably and stylishly in a freshly renovated 180-square-foot camper.
The couple used Lucent Lightshop for the lighting fixtures.
The compact kitchen features a ceramic tile backsplash.
Their three young children sleep in triple bunk beds in the opposite end of the RV.
The renovation was completed in three weeks for just $3,000.
Pops of greenery and art imbue warmth into the tiny home.
The couple kept costs low by sourcing art and furniture from garage sales, IKEA, Amazon, and Target.
The cabinets were refaced to match the new aesthetic.
The couple share the master bedroom with a sliding door.
The 180-square-foot RV is currently parked on their lot in Ventura, California.