Brett Zamore calls the house he designed for David Kaplan the Shot-Trot, now the Kit_00 homes, because it fuses two regional housing types, the shotgun and the dogtrot.
In this house in downtown Miami, lightweight, shuttered Western red cedar doors wrap the front porch to provide privacy and protection from the weather but support natural ventilation, which is important in biophilic design. The unstained wood will age naturally.
From the rear, references to Florida Cracker architecture is more obvious, with views of the home's wide veranda and central corridor. Adding an additional 800 square feet of living space, both the front and rear porches are a distinct part of the home's design and its close relationship with the outdoors.
A bookcase was built along the 30-foot long anchor wall in the large living space. The shelves are inset several inches away from the glass walls on either side, intended to create a floating effect that mirrors the way the house itself floats above the ground.
The semi-outdoor space extends the living room outward. Inside, a layer of glass sliding doors further facilitate breezes. The occupants can enjoy the sound and smell of rain behind shelter.
Architects Melissa and Jacob Brillhart wanted a home that took advantage of a lush lot and minimized any impact on the landscape. Drawing on principles of tropical modernism and the dogtrot model, the couple designed and built a simple, practical structure that is rich in cultural meaning. "There is something to be said for living in a glass house totally surrounded by nature," says Melissa. "I can't put my finger on it, but it has an impact on how I feel. It just isn’t the same experience as living in a house with traditional punched openings."
Northern Lights Bar (Iceland) designed by Minarc, nominated in Café/Bar category.
Ryan Mastro, "Iceland."
The captivating and colorful cityscape of Reykjavik, Iceland is composed of both traditional and contemporary architecture. Photo by: Jesse Chehak
If you love the look of candlesticks but are cutting down on burning wax indoors (or run out of tapers), Fríða Karlsdóttir has a solution. She carves twigs, branches, and bits of driftwood into curvy wooden candles.
“We are all going to die,” says Heidi Einarsdottir. Her company, Aska Bio Urns, seeks to produce sustainable solutions for memorializing loved ones—and it just launched a biodegradable urn made from recycled paper that’s modeled after Iceland’s famed basalt columns.
Dowell Residence Floor Plan
