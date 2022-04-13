The counters are concrete and marble terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, and the backsplash is a handmade recycled Fireclay Tile.
Custom cement tile from Villa Lagoon Tile now covers the kitchen backsplash.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
The designers recreated the carport as a dining area, arranging the space with a living wall, a painted brick wall, a tk ceiling with recessed lighting, a teak table and bench, and director chairs.
a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
“The silence here is the best. For those of us coming from São Paulo, it’s perfect,” adds Manuela.
The architects balanced the “robust materials” of the exposed stone and Douglas fir trusses with pale Sycamore, lime plaster walls, and bespoke metalwork by a local blacksmith.
The downstairs bathroom is wrapped in English sycamore.
“This architecturally stunning home steals the show with Streamline Moderne lines and curves, elegant corner windows, and statuesque Queen Palms,” says the listing agent.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
Custom white oak cabinets are topped with honed Amazon Black Granite counters. The island cabinetry has Polaris fronts from Abet Laminati in Gris Graphite, which are purported to be “highly resistant to scratches and heat,” says the company.
A large island is now central to the space, with a dropped ceiling overhead that’s also functional, for it holds lights and a Miele Ceiling Extractor Range Hood.
The new flooring throughout is cork from Prestige, and a Gubi Semi Pendant in "Matte Black
Raised cabinetry on one side of the dining room makes it harder to see the kitchen’s mess. The designers also inserted a mirror panel adjacent to the windows.
Mutual Materials CMU ground face "Willow
The public areas are completely exposed to the wooded ravine.
A floating Fireorb wood stove warms the living room. To avoid the odd nooks and crannies that an A frame’s roofline creates, low shelves were built along the wall to hold fire wood.
A dying hemlock tree on the property was milled to create planks for the floating staircase.
A third of the house and deck cantilever out toward the stream, and the void beneath the deck provides a place for wood storage. The cabin sits just 100 feet from the water, and with the windows open you can hear the ambient rush of the stream from throughout the house.
The multistory Caretaker House slopes down its hillside, offering a loft-like setting inside.
A view from the earthen roof of Main House
There is still room in the Main House for a small office.
A living room-like area occupies about one-third of the Main House.
In the Main House, the kitchen occupies one semicircle-shaped portion of the space, with a large enough glass ceiling to allow for an indoor garden.
Looking out the front door towards the ocean
The first of three separate buildings on the property, the Glass House, dates to 1975 .