The steel shading structure and massive concrete foundation help keep the home’s temperature a comfortable 70 degrees. In a climate where highs and lows can vary by 100 degrees, keeping temperatures stable would seem a huge energy drain. But the air-conditioning unit required by county codes still hasn’t been turned on.
An extension for a family of four in Melbourne placed the kitchen in a newly constructed garden terrace, maximizing connection to the outdoors. An impressive 30-foot glazed opening spans the length of the extension, allowing a seamless flow between the kitchen and greenery.
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
For all its hard environmental work, one of the most immediate of the Blue Sky Home’s pleasures is how it sits so snugly in its desert surroundings.
With post-and-beam construction, a thin roof profile, and an open floor plan that facilitates an interplay between the interior and exterior, the Dwell Prefab Palm Springs by Turkel Design bears all the signatures of the architecture firm. The show home is its first in California, which allowed Turkel and his team to put extra emphasis on indoor/outdoor living.
Various groupings of succulents were planted to accent and obscure the home's relationship to its surrounding environment. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
Organized around a central courtyard, the home’s three modules are oriented to maximize views of downtown Marfa; 20-foot-deep piers drilled below each concrete footing root the structure to the site and help stabilize it against West Texas winds, which can reach 120 miles per hour.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The suite
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
October Mist (1945), a gentle sage-green hue, is Benjamin Moore’s 2022 Color of the Year.
ECOS's Everlasting Sage is an ideal color for those who want a noticeable, stylish change without much heavy lifting.
Behr's Perfect Penny is an ideal shade for those who want to lean into the colors of the season.
Hint of Violet by Benjamin Moore is a pastel lilac with a cool-gray cast.
Behr's calming Breezeway can work as a calming shade in kitchens, from the walls to the cabinets.
The design concept is based around an interior space protected by an outer wrapper. The facade is a cement stucco, and the exterior roof structure is supported by durable cedar timbers with a basic Galvalume metal roof over a TPO flat roof. “We tried to use standard materials and finishes to minimize costs,” reveals architect Ryan Bollom.
In one of several distinct outdoor spaces, a pink terrazzo tub creates an oasis under the palms.
The Adachi Museum Garden in Yasugi, Japan, has been ranked as the country’s most beautiful garden for 18 consecutive years by the Journal of Japanese Gardening. The garden, which was designed according to shakkei principles, features rugged stones that evoke the craggy mountains in the distance.
The carport screen is dotted with different-size openings, some louvered. - Austin, Texas Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Beyond the large, pivoting wooden gate lies the front entry.
A string of glass hallways connect the four pavilions, bringing a slice of the great outdoors inside.
In the rear courtyard, Steve spent three days demolishing a rock grotto, which had been installed in the 1970s, with a jackhammer. Its boulders found new life as hardscaping near the pool. “I’m glad we could repurpose those boulders,” Jessy says, “I hate adding to landfill.”
Sherbanuk (left) and Campbell sit by the outdoor fireplace, which adjoins the screened-in porch.
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
To ensure continuity, the middle portion of the terrace—including integrated heaters, a ceiling fan, and a fire pit—is covered with a minimal slope roof that Wade Design Architects cleverly hid above a continuous line of structural beams.
The Phoenix home of designers and builders Sarah Swartz Wessel and Ethan Wessel sits amid desert-friendly trees and plants. The couple bought the property in 1998 and worked on the house for a decade. Juxtaposed with limestone floors, wood-beamed ceilings, and walls of hand-troweled plaster and board-formed concrete, glass is strategically placed throughout the 4,000-square-foot expanse to frame slivers of landscape and sky or open wide to reveal gardens of various sizes, which the couple also designed.
The upper floor terrace is the same width as the living room and kitchen. Large glass doors offer the opportunity to open the living room completely to the terrace.
Cool air from the gardens flows into the rooms through sliding doors and windows.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Another view of the master bedroom.
“These rooms are for our friends and family who visit,” Peter explains. “But I think it’s also important to have a place to sleep where you work. You have to take a break and refresh your mind. I work and work and then sleep for twenty minutes, and then I work some more.” New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
