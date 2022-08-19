SubscribeSign In
Escalante Escape kitchen area/exterior
The Usonian-style house sits on a hill with views of the natural surroundings suffusing every room.
When a custom-fabricated box beam proved too cost prohibitive, Blaine’s engineer devised a steel beam strong enough to span the 18-foot length of the rear wall that didn’t feel too heavy and didn’t look out of place beside the original wood beams. "Then we painted all of the structure a warm black so it becomes a feature and ties everything—new and old—together," adds Blaine.
Privacy and respect for the natural environment was foremost in the new owners’ mind when conceiving the home’s redesign. The placement of the addition limits direct sightlines to neighbors and offers unbroken views of the surrounding area. The aluminum frame and glass walls create a light, airy atmosphere.
Outdoor fire pit extends living outside
Renewed Classic Eichler Remodel Klopf Architecture, Growsgreen Landscape Design, and Flegel's Construction partnered to bring this mid-century atrium Eichler home up to 21st century standards. Together with the owners, Geoff Campen and the Klopf Architecture team carefully integrated elements and ideas from the mid-century period without making the space seem dated. They entrusted Klopf Architecture to respectfully expand and update the home, while still keeping it “classic”. The Klopf team helped them open up the kitchen, dining, and living spaces into one flowing great room, expand the master suite, replace the kitchen and bathrooms, and provide additional features like an office and powder room, all while maintaining the mid-century modern style of this Silicon Valley home.
Mid Century Modern View House Klopf Architecture, Outer Space Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction updated a classical 1950s original mid-century modern house designed by the late Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Ellis Jacobs. Klopf Architecture pushed the original design intent to make the house more open and uniform from space to space, while improving energy efficiency, capitalizing more on the already incredible views, improving the flow of spaces, providing an outdoor living area, and ratcheting up the quality level of the home in general. The updated custom Mid-Century Modern home is a remodeled single-family house in Redwood City. This 2,000 square foot (plus garage), 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Modern Atrium House The owners, inspired by mid-century modern architecture, hired Klopf Architecture to design an Eichler-inspired 21st-Century, energy efficient new home that would replace a dilapidated 1940s home. The home follows the gentle slope of the hillside while the overarching post-and-beam roof above provides an unchanging datum line. The changing moods of nature animate the house because of views through large glass walls at nearly every vantage point. Every square foot of the house remains close to the ground creating and adding to the sense of connection with nature.
At night, the exterior is lit with small LED bulbs for minimum impact. Steps are carved directly into the mountain landscape, leading visitors into one of the home’s two main entrances.
Outside, Eva and landscape designers Rosborough Partners thinned the trees directly surrounding the home. The paint on the steel beams is Extra White by Sherwin-Williams, coated in Duration Exterior Acrylic Latex.
Schneidman House and owner, Kristin MacDowell (MHA 301). In 1946, a group of returning servicemen began talks of creating a housing cooperative to build a utopian community on a dusty hillside above Los Angeles. Soon, more than 400 families were on board, and the Mutual Housing Association was born.
Pederson was thrilled to be able to keep the home's floor-to-ceiling glass walls—a feature not possible with new construction because of the Title 24 restrictions.
Pereira’s modernist ranch for Firestone combined "the strength of his commercial work with the lightness that desert living demanded." The timeless home still looks every bit as contemporary today as it did when it was originally built.
Chris and Laura Porter’s new master suite connects to the rest of the house via an indoor/outdoor bridge that comprises a covered deck and small library; Bonelli windows and Fleetwood sliders look out on a landscape designed by Christine Ferris.
The one-story home is topped with an asymmetrical gable cedar shingle roof with cantilevered gable ends, deep overhangs, and pronounced redwood fascia boards.
Lake/Front view showing living room windows surround.
The post-and-beam construction has a dramatic carport entrance which showcases the home's clean, midcentury lines.
The exterior sconces are original to Zaik's 1956 design. JHID rebuilt the rear deck off the living room, which connects to an aggregate patio; the two architectural elements are connected by pathways in variegated bluestone designed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
In Michigan, this little-known Frank Lloyd Wright home nestled on 10 acres had been deliberately kept under the radar—until now.
The flat roof cantilevers out over a stone walkway.
This stunning property features unique marble masonry—an element not found in any other Frank Lloyd Wright home.
Set behind a gate and up a private half-acre drive, the home enjoys expansive westward views to the ocean.
"I see a home like a person,
A wooden pergola shades the entrance to the home.
Fresh, bright, and cheery, the updated architecturally significant residence complements the couple’s modern lifestyle.
Copious windows bring the outdoors in.
The low-slung roof helps to integrate the home into its sylvan surroundings.
After: A commanding carport greets visitors at the entry point to the house.
