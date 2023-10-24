The room is painted Farrow & Ball ‘Stiffkey Blue’ and outfitted with a custom desk.
The pink and blue color scheme was influenced by the couple’s Kandinsky print. “I have carried around dozens of books to the many places I've lived for a long time,” says Rachel, who now has a home for the collection here.
Custom cabinetry creates entry storage, and wasn’t brought up to the ceiling, so as to appear floating and allow more natural light to spread. The custom metal fabrication is by Michael Northrup, including a powder coated railing and entry shelf.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
The bunk beds were made to be as wide as possible. Hollenbeck has three kids and two dogs.
Boyer added the primary bathroom, with a surprise wrap of pink plaster on the walls and ceiling.
In addition to housing shelves and cabinets, the millwork nook conceals a bed that drops down from the ceiling.
The sink can be hidden beneath a folding cabinet—already stowed away in the image above—allowing even the kitchen to adapt to different activities.
To help the bathroom feel larger than its small footprint would otherwise permit, a full-width mirror was installed above the sink and opposite to a translucent window in the shower booth.