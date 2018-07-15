The entry sequence is lined with reclaimed teak flooring.
Full-height glazing ushers in incredible views of the hills to the south.
Stone walls, made with rock excavated on site, frame the ascent with cement steps.
The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
The second-floor mezzanine of this renovated home by Mowery Marsh Architects now hosts a spacious home office that looks out onto the roof terrace. A design departure from the photo above, this bright, airy space is full of home office ideas for her. It's feminine-chic with just-right touches of gold and natural materials.
Generous overhangs and period lighting speak to the house's era while sliding glass doors create outdoor access.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
The architects created a principle suite by connecting an adjacent bathroom via pocket doors. A skylight in the bathroom ensures natural light flows throughout.
In the family room, "short ribbon windows were replaced with a wall of glass" for indoor/outdoor flow.
While the window openings in this cozy corner are the same as before, the architects tweaked the frames. They said: "The layout of the windows was flipped so that the horizontal division was rail height rather than obstructing sightlines when standing."
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
Starting with the front hall, the architects opened up the enclosed stairwell and utilized a lighter palette to bounce natural light around. White walls, concrete floors, and minimal trim produce a streamlined backdrop.
Updated siding and new windows create a cohesive exterior look.
The materials palette is similarly restrained, making the only natural piece of wood in the house—the almost 14-foot-long walnut slab in the kitchen—really stand out. "If there was wood everywhere it would lose its gravitas," notes Chris.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden in the Mill Valley home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam and architect Chris Deam. Photo by Dustin Aksland.
On/Off Monoblock by Boffi
Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery.
The designers explain, “These steel windows played an integral part in making the interior feel larger and more open by blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior.” A grey Halcyon Lake area rug, an oak chair from MAP, and Hans Wenger Wishbone chairs make for a simple, neutral palette. The painting over the fireplace is by Kate Hendry.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
Designed by architect Andrés Escoba, Casa OM1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, is built for modern-day living, with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, luxury.
In southern Brazil, a 3,390-square-foot house designed by Barbara Becker and built by Charrua Construções perches on a slope overlooking the city of Pato Branco.
Pato Branco, Brazil
Uncovered paths lead straight down into the forest.
A strolling garden and a pond with a waterfall have already been brought back
Around the corner from the foyer, there’s a set of Epos Elan 10 speakers in cherry cabinets.