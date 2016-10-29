The mashup of styles is as diverse as the range of RBW designs that peppers the interiors, including the snaking Palindrome 6 chandelier made from a modular, tubular-steel frame. It hangs in the kitchen, above a Corian-and-plywood dining table. Lyons reupholstered the vintage Brickel dining chairs by the late American designer Ward Bennett—who designed with an eye for sensual minimalism—in leather and Rain Dance linen by Schumacher; a randomized pattern of custom cement hex tiles by Original Mission Tile lines the floors.
Interior designer Merrill Lyons plays with her son in the Brooklyn home she renovated with her husband, Charles Brill, a lighting designer and cofounder of New York–based company Rich Brilliant Willing (RBW). The couple’s design sensibility is marked by a warm mix of historic periods and styles, punctuated with pieces by RBW, including the circular brass Cinema chandelier that hangs in the living room. The leather sofa and teak credenza are vintage; the 1960s rosewood Genius armchair by Danish designer Illum Wikkelso was reupholstered with fabric sourced from an outlet.
The Clark family residence in Raleigh, North Carolina, was designed around the Series 600 multi-slide window walls from Western Window Systems, a rarity in the southeast.
