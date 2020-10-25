The remodeled side hall includes a stairway to the loft. LED lights under the overhanging treads bathe the native pine with light.
The remodeled side hall includes a stairway to the loft. LED lights under the overhanging treads bathe the native pine with light.
The front facade got a simple update with stucco and timber.
The front facade got a simple update with stucco and timber.
Side
Side
East Lake House, designed by Robert Young Architects, features two structures to capture sunshine and breezes from all angles.
East Lake House, designed by Robert Young Architects, features two structures to capture sunshine and breezes from all angles.
Set cover photo