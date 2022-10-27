SubscribeSign In
The interiors frame selective views of the existing rock walls, and contrast them with light finishes of white walls and wood furniture and shelving.
There are precious few decorative flourishes in the house; the architects put their faith in line, form, and materials. Concrete, stainless steel, and birch were used in the kitchen, where not an inch of space goes unused.
A converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood asks over $4 million. If you’re looking for a modern retreat in an old-world setting, cast your sights on this charming loft in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, known for its distinguished selection of shopping, dining, theaters, and museums.
Sited on a sloping plot in Suffolk County, New York, this cantilevered house takes full advantage of its forest-meets-sea locale. Designed, built, and furnished by New York City-based firm Leroy Street Studio, this 5,935-square-foot home was born from the client's request to create a warm and stylish modernist house that would be intimate enough for private family retreats, yet impressive and expansive enough for entertaining large groups.
In the master bathroom, a matte Ove tub from Wetstyle is one of Maca’s favorite getaways. The angle of the custom window, designed with a minimal frame to maximize the view, mimics the roofline.
Thanks to a spacious bookshelf and plenty of seating, this vibrant area is an inviting spot to read and relax.
The same ceramic tiles are used in the master bathroom.
The Schulman yurt fits three adults with a queen bed and a pull-away bed. It comes with heating and bath essentials.
The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
A dressing room continues the high-contrast theme with stone flooring and blonde wood fittings.
In the kitchen, Barker offset painted and natural plantation wood with green Inax Biyusai and white Waringa tiles. The pendant is by Gubi.
Sticotti and his eponymous studio produced the majority of the furnishings in the house—as well as architectural elements like the steel staircase with wooden treads. The kitchen opens to a garden where Sticotti keeps his woodworking tools.
The mountain abode is nestled on a quiet street a mere 10 minutes from the slopes, and it shares its lot with a gathering of large trees. The house also comfortably accommodates up to 10 people, so it's perfect for hosting friends and their families.
In the kitchen, olive green cabinets pair with Calacatta marble, stylish fixtures, and a circular, wood-clad island.
Whereas others might look at a board-formed cement wall in a basement and see, well, a concrete wall, Jess and Jonathan Taylor, the design duo behind the L.A.-based firm Taylor + Taylor, were inspired. The couple had purchased a virtually untouched 1952 house in east L.A. and that concrete wall became the backdrop for a new guest kitchen in the basement. "It was really the starting point of the whole design," says Jess Taylor. "As designers, our goal is to always try to incorporate the existing surroundings whenever possible, utilize them in practical ways, and be inspired by them."
The owners of this updated Tudor-style abode in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, Amanda and William Hunter, are the design duo behind the William Hunter Collective, which rehabs homes. Handmade tile, soapstone counters, walnut wood, and steel make up the artfully styled kitchen.
Park Avenue Prewar Apartment by Michael K. Chen Architecture
The entryway features handmade Spanish tile floors and pine walls.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Deep-set windows and skylights ushers in plenty of natural light that spans throughout, all while further enhancing the bright surrounding hues.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
Rain shower
The restrained 820-square-foot interior is defined by the angular ceiling. Garlick left the prefabricated structural panels unfinished to save on material costs. A True North wood stove from Pacific Energy heats the house. Max, the family’s cat, naps on a vintage rug purchased on eBay.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
In the upstairs bedroom, built-in shelving surrounding the window frames provides storage space for books and mementos.
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
