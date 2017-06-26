This church conversion in Chicago was completed by Linc Thelen Design and Scrafano Architects, and transformed the brick church into a single-family home. Arched stained glass windows were maintained, and some panels were swapped out for clear glass.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
One of the most significant of Mies' works, the Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois, was built between 1945 and 1951 for Dr. Edith Farnsworth as a weekend retreat. The home embraces his concept of a strong connection between structure and nature, and may be the fullest expression of his modernist ideals.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The minimalist, open kitchen was built into freestanding millwork walls. Valgora strove to layer design elements from the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries.
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
Grant Ellis has been the photo editor at Surfer Magazine for 13 years and lives in a quaint beach shack in Cardiff, California with his wife Julie, son Ethan, and daughter Kaia (shown here).
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
Stewart explained that the open, curved glass corners is one of the elements that they’re most proud of, as it gives a sense of being more open and light-filled. They went even further by installing low-iron glass in order to create the most crisp, clear views possible.
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Do North Water Bottle, $28 at askovfinlayson.com For the eco-conscious traveler, there's this stainless steel 27 oz. design from Askov Finlayson. With each purchase of this bottle (or other The North products available from Askov Finlayson), the Minneapolis-based company makes a donation to the organization Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy, which is dedicated to fighting climate change. The bottles' inteirors are electropolished to not retain or impart flavors; they come in black, blue, and green.
The seventh-floor terrace, or “sky meadow,” is at the very top of the town house.
The Anastassiades String Pendant Lights from Flos bring suspension lighting to the ceiling. Available with spherical and conical pendants, each Anastassiades String Light provides diffused light, and can be used as overhead lighting in living rooms, bedrooms, or dining rooms. With two different cable lengths, the pendants can be strung in a variety of configurations from simple and streamlined to geometric and intricate. Each pendant light includes a weighted floor switch or ceiling canopy and several hooks with which to string the pendant. Each String Pendant Light can be used individually or grouped with other lights in the series to create a robust lighting display.
And another conceptual drawing of the installation.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
Girodo says the “high insulation performance of the shell” allows the building to function in a setting that experiences significant temperature fluctuations and extreme cold. Occupants of the front room, which functions as a reception area, can take in the views from its full-height windows in complete comfort.
Some of the items, like the radio tube bulb available on the desk lamps, feel more novel than functional.
A simple cylinder meets unexpected detail with the World Desk Clock from Korean–based design firm 11+. Although the clock maintains the typical function of a clock—displaying the time—the World Clock takes it a step further. The exterior of the clock is inscribed with names of different international cities, including New York, Santiago, Aukland, Paris, and more. All 24 different time zones can be displayed, thanks to the distinctive rolling mechanism of the clock.
AURA LIGHT Intending to take light to an elemental place, the Aura Light from Ladies & Gentlemen Studio features two simple, primary elements: the light source—the bulb—and the illumination, which is highlighted by a brass ring. The result is a simple but sophisticated fixture that can be used as a singular suspended piece, or can be grouped with other Aura Lights for a more dramatic, installation-like effect. When the Aura Light is turned off, the minimalist pendant looks delicate and spare; it does not interrupt its environment. When it is illuminated, the aptly named Aura Light produces a lovely, halo-like diffusion of light, enhanced by its metal ring.
All of the interior furnishings were designed and built by LEAPfactory for this specific project. These pieces, including the reception desk, are made of laminated boards and the same reforested beech wood used in the school’s structure. A door behind the reception desk leads to a living room for the ski and snowboard instructors.
Danish furniture designer Hans Wegner in his studio. Photo courtesy PP MØBLER.
The Pivot-Storage System keeps your utensils where you need them, without taking up much-valued counter space.
