The Anastassiades String Pendant Lights from Flos bring suspension lighting to the ceiling. Available with spherical and conical pendants, each Anastassiades String Light provides diffused light, and can be used as overhead lighting in living rooms, bedrooms, or dining rooms. With two different cable lengths, the pendants can be strung in a variety of configurations from simple and streamlined to geometric and intricate. Each pendant light includes a weighted floor switch or ceiling canopy and several hooks with which to string the pendant. Each String Pendant Light can be used individually or grouped with other lights in the series to create a robust lighting display.