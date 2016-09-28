The architectural tour de force of the home, according to Riko CEO Janez Skrabec, is the cornice-shaped roof, built from a series of light fiberglass modules that can be disassembled, recycled, reshaped, or reused. In addition to conceling elements such as the wind turbine from view, it also functions as a green roof. “The hollow 'sinks' of the cornice act as flowerpots and are able to host plants, which can be watered with the help of rainwater collection systems," says Skrabec. “Furthermore, the large arches of the roof provide shelter and cast additional shade on the rooms below, combining a number of benefits in a single solution."
Dr. Kiss Toothbrush -- Alessi (1986) The tapered, barely there handle on this toothbrush makes a simple tool look like a calligraphic curve, or suspended plastic exclamation point.
Good Goods Catalogue -- La Redoute (1996) Starck’s sense of humor and ecological passion come through in this catalog of “non-products for non-consumers in tomorrow's moral market,” both an environmental message and an about face from some of his more over-the-top projects. Witness the “Starck Naked” Starck roll-on dress.
Juicy Salif Lemon Squeezer -- Alessi (1990) Likely the only juicer displayed at MOMA, Starck’s aluminum tripod design could be mistaken for a streamlined alien invader from a ‘50s pulp comic. He’s rumored to have said: "It's not meant to squeeze lemons, it is meant to start conversations."
Louis Ghost Chair -- Kartell (2002) This iconic seat shows Starck playing with form and material, recasting the royal Louis XV chair concept with translucent, injection-molded polycarbonate. More than a million of these chairs have been sold.
