The dining table overlooks the light well at the center of the shelter.
The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.
The spare yet cozy heart of the abode includes the kitchen, a stove, and a prominent dining table.
Natural light filters through the glazing, suffusing the cabin in warmth.
The shelter’s standout feature is a vertical, central light well that imbues the space with a refuge-like quality.
Considering the abundance of biodiversity, lifting the structure off the ground was an ecological measure as much as a utilitarian one.
The Impluvium Refuge is set in a dense, tall Chilean forest within the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve.
“Everyone who comes over wants to sit in the nook,” says Natalie, especially teenagers. “It’s quiet. They can whisper there.” The ceiling light is Urban Electric Form.
