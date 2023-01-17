SubscribeSign In
Reconstructing a new two-level studio in place of the standalone garage allowed Divya and Nakul each to have their own workspace. Nakul's garage is below, with Divya's photography studio located above.
Framing the lightwell with a custom poplar wood screen painted white introduces a subtle modern texture throughout the home. The breakfast nook is anchored by a table from Nadeau and a set of wishbone chairs from Rove Concepts.
Relocating the ground floor landing helped concentrate the stairwell to a smaller footprint, and opened up more space in the downstairs rooms.
In the primary bath, custom oak cabinetry sits below wall sconces from Allied Maker. The freestanding tub is from Barclay and the tile is LaNova.
In the family room, a new set of French doors opens to a small terrace. An antique Indian coffee table is paired with chairs from Lulu and Georgia and 1st Dibs and a Charlotte Perriand wood side table.
The architects worked together with Divya to make interior furnishing selections. "My parents used to own a showroom here in Houston where they would import antique furniture from India,
The lower terrace, which features a hot tub, is farther down the hill to immerse its users in the landscape.
"At Tara Iti, south of the Mangawhai Heads, a former pine plantation is gradually being restored to native habitat on the windy coastal sand dunes. On a site overlooking the world-renowned golf course is the Dune House, designed by architect Julian Guthrie as a retreat for a family with four children. The clients had holidayed in Palm Springs, a city noted for golf, mid-century modern design and a California desert climate—all of which factored into the brief for an expansive yet relaxed house at Tara Iti."
"The 1970s houses of Whangamatā were the design source for this new beach bach—the simple gables, lean-tos, decks and yards. ‘The clients and I walked the neighbourhood to have a look at the existing character,’ says architect Paul Clarke. ‘They wanted to build sympathetically in the form and size of the building, so we’ve reused elements we know well, but combined them in a new way to put together something different.’"
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Set in splendid isolation in a small, surf-battered bay on the north coast of Horomaka Banks Peninsula, this rustic style dwelling is luxury accommodation at Annandale, a 4000-hectare beef and sheep farm. The bay is nature in the raw. Seals and penguins frequent the dense kelp beds offshore, whales and dolphins travel the coastline, and piled on the beach are tangles of bleaching driftwood. Faced with such an uncompromising location, architect Andrew Patterson eschewed a modern or abstracted path—which, he reasons, 'would have fought the timeless nature of the bay’—in favour of a rural vernacular form, albeit on a monumental scale.</span>"
Inside, the couple's vintage organ anchors the space. A new pink sofa from Interior Defined is one of the only new items purchased for the home; most are vintage or pieces the couple inherited. The rug is a vintage horse blanket the couple picked up at a flea market in Kansas, and the white chair is a piece they found in a friend's old building in Corsicana, Texas.
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
The custom zinc cabinets and quartzite countertops of Mark Berryman’s Tribeca apartment reflect the sun as it sets over Manhattan. Workstead designer Robert Highsmith kept the apartment’s original fir beams and painted its existing pipes Onyx by Benjamin Moore. The counter stools are by Sawkille, and the floors are white oak from LV Wood. The range is by Viking.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
Ren’s studio is located in the former garage, which she converted into an ADU.
The red masonry wall partially hides the interior from the entryway.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
Ren preserved the original footprint and massing of the 1956 ranch house while completely reenvisioning its circulation. She gutted the crowded interiors and inserted a new steel structure to create high ceilings and an open plan. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The oil painting over the living room sofa is Labyrinth Garden, by Darby Milbrath</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
A functional workout space is set up beneath a heritage pecan tree outside the Armadillo’s door.
A large outdoor dining space is useable almost year round in balmy Texas.
“Everyone that visits is surprised at the size of our shower,” laughs Ballard. She and Suttles are both tall; they wanted to ensure they had elbow room and headspace so that showering was a pleasant experience. A glass partition helps make the bathroom feel roomier, allowing your eye to flow through the space.
With the toilet and shower concealed by the door, the bathroom appears larger than its actual size.
“We were going for a space that felt inviting and warm and cozy, but also bright,” says Ballard.
