SubscribeSign In
Carrara marble wraps the soaking tub and shower.
Carrara marble wraps the soaking tub and shower.
The slat treatment was added to the staircase.
The slat treatment was added to the staircase.
There’s now more functionality inside the door, with a built-in bench and closet storage. The green hex tile from Fireclay defines the space as separate from the rest of the living areas, while the same wood wall cladding unites them.
There’s now more functionality inside the door, with a built-in bench and closet storage. The green hex tile from Fireclay defines the space as separate from the rest of the living areas, while the same wood wall cladding unites them.