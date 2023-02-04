The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
A subdued and simple textured wall finish of plaster with Portola Lime Wash in Blonde decorates the exterior wall of the kitchen. For cabinet hardware, Sarah had her own collection The Half Moon made in wood. She worked with a local fabricator to make the prototypes and from there, a new wood hardware line was born.
A 36" matte white Cafe Appliance range with metal hardware is paired with a dramatic marble backsplash and concealed range hood with a drywall surround.
The large pantry allows all the food to be in one place, visually out of the way, yet still super convenient to the rest of the kitchen.
With the help of California Closets, the homeowners maximized every square inch of space with shelving, drawers, and a countertop area for placement of various small appliances like a microwave, coffee maker, and tea kettle.
Previously, a small bathroom was located off the kitchen space. By relocating the bathroom elsewhere in the home, this freed up space for a large walk-in pantry where all the food and clutter could hide, and even the fridge.
The warmth and softness of the wood ceiling is brought down to the cabinets with elegant touches such as the brass island panels, wood counter stools, and wood hardware.
The Dwell House was designed to create a connection to the outdoors. Windows on all sides make it feel more expansive than it's 540 square feet.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.