This 130m2 flat in the center of Barcelona was in a very bad state when Hana, a young Egyptian artist bought it. We did a total renovation, tore down the bathrooms, the kitchen, a few walls, we opened the space to light, we kept what was precious from the past such as the original flooring, we discovered the typical catalan brick arches under suspended ceilings that we had restored. In a matter of 6 months the Flat was totally transformed into a beautiful 4 room, 3 bathroom, 2 patio apartment ready to welcome tourists to visit Barcelona.