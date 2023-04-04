SubscribeSign In
With five levels and an open floor plan, there's no shortage of space to find your zen, or an extra room for the in-laws.
With five levels and an open floor plan, there's no shortage of space to find your zen, or an extra room for the in-laws.
Cement tiles in shades of blue were added to help bring a more "domestic feel
Cement tiles in shades of blue were added to help bring a more "domestic feel
The sleeping wing, housed in the original masseria, is spread across two levels, with six guest rooms on the ground floor and two above.
The sleeping wing, housed in the original masseria, is spread across two levels, with six guest rooms on the ground floor and two above.
The architects used metal accents like slender dark steel window frames, brass lighting, and colorful outdoor furniture to create a contrast with the new and pre-existing.
The architects used metal accents like slender dark steel window frames, brass lighting, and colorful outdoor furniture to create a contrast with the new and pre-existing.
The main living spaces flow one into the next, following the shape of the rock slope, resulting in tiers.
The main living spaces flow one into the next, following the shape of the rock slope, resulting in tiers.
Masseria Belvedere, a restored 15th century farmstead, is located in Brindisi, Italy, a port city on the Adriatic Coast in the Puglia region. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Now available to rent as a 5,600-square-foot holiday house, it features eight guest rooms and bathrooms.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Now available to rent as a 5,600-square-foot holiday house, it features eight guest rooms and bathrooms.
Sunflowers from her front yard and fresh produce add more color to the original turquoise kitchen, which includes an antique chair and breakfast table, mementos from her first apartment in New York.
Sunflowers from her front yard and fresh produce add more color to the original turquoise kitchen, which includes an antique chair and breakfast table, mementos from her first apartment in New York.
A control panel in front of a large window houses all the technical equipment needed to operate the boat.
A control panel in front of a large window houses all the technical equipment needed to operate the boat.