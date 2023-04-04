Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Kassiah Kasper
Follow
24
Saves
Followers
Following
With five levels and an open floor plan, there's no shortage of space to find your zen, or an extra room for the in-laws.
Cement tiles in shades of blue were added to help bring a more "domestic feel
The sleeping wing, housed in the original masseria, is spread across two levels, with six guest rooms on the ground floor and two above.
The architects used metal accents like slender dark steel window frames, brass lighting, and colorful outdoor furniture to create a contrast with the new and pre-existing.
The main living spaces flow one into the next, following the shape of the rock slope, resulting in tiers.
Now available to rent as a 5,600-square-foot holiday house, it features eight guest rooms and bathrooms.
Sunflowers from her front yard and fresh produce add more color to the original turquoise kitchen, which includes an antique chair and breakfast table, mementos from her first apartment in New York.
A control panel in front of a large window houses all the technical equipment needed to operate the boat.