Travelers looking for cabin rentals in Hawaii, this is a real gem. A fresh, bright little cottage with great vintage charm and subtle yet fun design updates. This is fun mid-century style and simple living in paradise.
A rear deck is nestled behind the central cabin, flanked by the sleeping quarters. Inside, the dining table sits beneath a single hanging lamp.
The auxiliary cabins contain the sleeping quarters. A ladder leads to a sleeping loft underneath a gabled ceiling. The cabin’s bathroom is situated beneath the loft and features clean white fittings and tile.