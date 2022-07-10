SubscribeSign In
Hammock Haven consists of two structures sitting atop a large platform, along with an entrance bridge.
In Washington state, the Skihouse evokes the feeling of a cozy mountain lodge.
In Wisconsin, the Nelson family completed the Birdhouse, a quaint two-story tree house.
Clean lines, an angled roof, and no decorative frill give this San Juan Island cabin a contemporary aesthetic.
The Nelson family built a contemporary cabin with a bridge off the coast of Seattle on one of the San Juan Islands.
A narrow circular staircase hugs the trunk supporting this cozy Washington-based tree house dubbed the Beehive.
Pete Nelson has been building tree houses in the Seattle area for decades, but he made Nelson Treehouse his main priority in 2005 after leaving behind his career as a contractor.
