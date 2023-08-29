SubscribeSign In
The cabin is tucked out of sight from the property’s driveway, but signs helped point us in the right direction.
Hortencia’s at the Cliffhanger, a cantina off of Highway 18, offers supersized libations and an impressive view.
As a result of a recent wabi-sabi remodel, the interiors now radiate sleek, minimalist vibes, all while highlighting original details, including stucco fireplaces and beamed ceilings.
A tall, adobe-style wall borders the landmark home, ensuring plenty of peace and privacy.
