The living room's two-sided transparent EcoSmart fireplace maximizes views to the home's surrounding garden.
The living room has a pavilion-like feel, featuring a grand piano, upholstered sectional, Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and Isamu Noguchi coffee table, but no visible television.
A Garapa deck surrounds the backyard firepit, to form a “breakaway” spot for the family a little away from the house.
Lotz reoriented the staircase and accented the wall with walnut slats.
Walnut cabinets are paired with Pietra Grey marble on the counters and backsplash. The island stools are by furniture designer Andrew Dominic, while James Mudge fashioned the dining table and chairs, and the light is Arkivio. A display cabinet has fluted glass, in a nod to the home’s original midcentury era.