Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
Subtle features incorporated into the design, including an elevated terrace and jetty, help the home float above the island.
Anka Lamprecht and Lukas Wezel shared their rustic domicile in a valley in Grotli, Norway. Boasting an enviable view, it’s the first cabin archived in the book’s “Backcountry” category that features homesteads in the wilderness.