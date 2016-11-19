The light comes from a concentration of LEDs in the middle of the unit, which diffuse evenly across the surface below.
The light comes from a concentration of LEDs in the middle of the unit, which diffuse evenly across the surface below.
“The walnut unit between the kitchen and dining room ties into the fumed oak floor,” Dubbeldam says. “The rest of the materials in the house—glass, marble, stone—were selected to offset the wood.”
“The walnut unit between the kitchen and dining room ties into the fumed oak floor,” Dubbeldam says. “The rest of the materials in the house—glass, marble, stone—were selected to offset the wood.”
The minimalist kitchen features an array of lighting: can lights integrated into the ceiling as well as pendants.
The minimalist kitchen features an array of lighting: can lights integrated into the ceiling as well as pendants.
Bright, white, and airy. This Toronto kitchen features a 13-foot Calacatta marble island, countertops, and a matching backsplash that pair perfectly with the custom white aluminum cabinets.
Bright, white, and airy. This Toronto kitchen features a 13-foot Calacatta marble island, countertops, and a matching backsplash that pair perfectly with the custom white aluminum cabinets.
081
081
Set cover photo