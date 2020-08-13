In this kitchen with matte black cabinets, elegant Perini Monroe ceramic tiles line the kitchen backsplash.
A linear modern light fixture by AlexAllen Studio hangs above the center island. Black Windsor counter stools from Target complete the center island’s breakfast bar. The shiny brass faucet and shelf brackets are both from Rejuvenation. The beautiful glazed Moroccan zellige tiles are from Cle, and the countertops are Ceasarstone.
Wooden carved out a cozy sitting area by the back window. The walls are painted with Farrow + Ball's Great White. The chime on the wall is from The Tienda at Hotel San Cristobal in Baja California. The backsplash features glazed Moroccan zellige tiles from Cle.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Chen used high-contrast materials to lighten the space, which has only one window. He lined the kitchen in glossy 3-D tile from Ann Sacks, and wall covering from Flat Vernacular. He removed the rear wall of the kitchen and replaced it with a sliding acid-etched glass partition, which picks up ambient light from windows in the service entrance. Chen installed drawers below the white marble countertops and swapped out overhead cabinets for full-height cabinets in the pantry. Under the glass partition, a thick counter of striped Kenya Black marble adds doubles as a bar top and work surface.
The kitchen of this renovated apartment in Rome dramatically puts a deep veined marble for the counters and backsplash against the dark millwork.
One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
Two of chef André Chiang’s restaurants have appeared on the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. So it makes sense that at his new home in Taiwan, which he largely designed himself, the kitchen takes center stage. To outfit it, André worked with Vipp, the maker of everything from the black steel island and stainless-steel countertops to the faucets, cabinets, shelves, pendant light fixtures—even the tea kettle and trash bin.
The kitchen features slightly industrial finishes—including concrete, glass and ceramic subway tiles—that are easy to clean and reflect natural light into the space.
While it's not your traditional backsplash material, when properly prepared and treated, wood can make for an effective, functional, and beautiful backsplash. Here, the wood backsplash matches the wood of the nearby kitchen island in an otherwise white kitchen with white cabinetry.
A minimalist black-and-white aesthetic is kept in this apartment kitchen, where elongated black tile is contrasted with lighter gray grout. The countertops are dark soapstone and the cabinets are a dark green-black.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
The designers refinished the existing kitchen cabinets in a crisp white and light gray accent island. They replaced the dated granite countertops with cement-colored quartz on the perimeter and marble-veined quartz as an accent on the island. These elements helped lighten up the space, as they were keeping the existing backsplash intact. The dusty blue stools and brass pendants add depth and character to the space.
The mixture of dark colored hand-made Moroccan tile backsplash by Mosaic House is offset by contrasting niche lined with light-colored tile. The custom kitchen cabinets were designed by MIRIAM BIOLEK Interior Design with Bendheim's mouth-blown glass inserts.
A kitchen is kept light and bright with white cabinets with dark hardware, white countertops, and a geometric patterned backsplash in a range of whites, creams, and beiges from Dwell patterns Heath tile backsplash.
In an otherwise mostly white kitchen, the mirrored concrete tile backsplash introduces an unexpected element. The floor is also covered with the same tile from Mission Tile West, giving a fun, almost disco-like vibe to the space.
In this butler's pantry, the white glass herringbone backsplash sets off the darker wood cabinetry. Under-cabinet lighting helps reflect light off the glass backsplash.
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
Cubicco’s prefab houses, like the Cabana Beach model, are built with laminated veneer lumber, an engineered material that uses up to 90 percent of a tree—compared to typical wood timbers that use only 60 to 70 percent. Modules can be disassembled if the owners relocate.
A sky-lit hallway.
Split level island for breakfast and baking
To update the kitchen for this apartment in the Leather District, Chris Greenawalt of Bunker Workshop and contractor Michel Beaudry created a clean-lined space. The space is designed to accommodate the client's busy schedule, which affords him little time for cooking.
Margaret Oomen created the perfect pegboard sourcing inspiration—and got a can of chalkboard paint—from the aisles of Home Depot.
This colorful terrazzo makes a bold statement against the all-white cabinetry.
The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently. A red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are Ikea.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently, so a red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are IKEA.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
Lovely lines and heaps of character make this midcentury property a true gem.
