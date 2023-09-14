SubscribeSign In
Studio David Thulstrup incorporated green spaces into this old pencil factory in Copenhagen to transform it into a modern home for photographer Peter Krasilnikoff.
The exterior’s dark cedar siding was extended into the stairwell to connect the indoors and outdoors.
Glass stair rails help increase transparency, while storage beneath the staircase conserves space.
An open central stair located next to a building-high glass wall makes traveling between floors a dynamic experience.
A modern staircase creates a visual connection to the woodland that surrounds the property.
Scene Shang’s acrylic-detailed Shang system table was a special collaboration with Singaporean designer Larry Peh. It perfectly complements the interior's existing glass brick walls.
The staircase handrail was custom designed by Unicus Developments specifically for this renovation. It’s constructed from a combination of iron and unlacquered brass. The craftsman applied a step notch—a linear cutout—to each stair tread.
The archway at the end of the entrance hall was opened up to reflect the original floor plan of the terrace, and now leads directly to the stairs and the living/dining area.
At just under 14 feet wide, the CH House could have felt cramped. But the architects created empty volumes within the plan to make it feel more spacious and airy. Standing in the double-height library, where there’s enough vertical space for a tree to grow, one can see down into the shared living areas and up into a kid’s bedroom at the fifth floor.
The central stair connects the entry foyer and the upstairs living space. From the landing, there are views out to the surrounding forest. The interior is clad in Ready Pine, a type of prefinished tongue-and-groove panel. “This was one of the biggest expenses,” says architect Tom Knezic. “But, it was worth it as drywall will start to flake when it freezes in the winter, and it meant we didn't have the hassle of carrying large sheets of drywall up the cliff. It will also last for generations.” The timber casings around the doors and windows were custom stained to match the finish of the Ready Pine.
