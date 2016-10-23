In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
Lockyer added native desert plants to a courtyard near the garage.
Color Me Rad
To give the exterior of your home a chic, contemporary veneer without splurging on expensive cladding, use a bold accent color.