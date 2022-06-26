SubscribeSign In
The detached building, perfect for dinner parties or events, is appropriately dubbed the MacBarn.
The upstairs guest bath includes a salvaged 19th-century soaking tub wrapped in stainless steel. Givone also installed a hand-chiseled sink made of 17th-century marble quarried from the hills outside of Rome.
The principal bedroom features a woodburning fireplace and hand-hewn ceiling beams scouted from a Pennsylvania barn.
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.</span>
A mirrored wall in the courtyard bounces light into the living room, where a Sticotti lamp stands next to a desk by Buenos Aires designer Antonella Marini.
