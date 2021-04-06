Subscribe to Dwell
Karen Tsutsumida
Green-hued tiles add a subtle pop of color in the kitchen while contrasting the wood accents, stainless steel appliances, and dark stone floors.
Spruce and pine cladding echo the verticality of the tree trunks surrounding the cabins.
Mill Valley Cabins
The accessible green roof on the yoga studio provides additional landscape for gardening.
Mill Valley Cabins
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
Mill Valley Cabins
Mill Valley Cabins
The artist studio overlooks the green roof on the yoga studio.
Mill Valley Cabins
Mill Valley Cabins
The yoga studio can also be converted into guesthouse.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Mill Valley Cabins
Both structures step out to small south-facing terraces.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
