Handmade deep green ceramic tile covers the wall in the master bath.
The square tiles of the shower walls mimic the squares of the glass-block wall that delineates the bathroom.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
