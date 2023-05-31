“If we were questioning the hospitality of these pods, or the toughness of them, a three year old boy will test the toughness of anything,” laughs Mark.
The deck is constructed from standard, treated 2x6s from the hardware store. The oak tree in the center of the deck provides the family with shade and cooler temperatures through the humid summers, and protects from the rain as well.
In the bathroom, white subway tiles from Home Depot line the walls. The chic wall lights are just from Ikea.
Art rails keep decor neatly arranged, and allows the family to switch out artwork easily.
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
The coffee table is a keepsake from Beaulieu’s grandparents, made of monkeypod wood and bought in Hawaii in the 1960s. The couple flanked it with a Design Within Reach Raleigh Sofa and Eames Molded Plywood Lounge Chair. A Nelson Pear Lotus Floor Lamp and Rattan Ottoman from Franco Alibini finishes the room.