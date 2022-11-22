SubscribeSign In
The Barn also provides the opportunity for a private guest suite. All the comforts and privacy for an extended stay with friends, equipped with a mini kitchenette and loft.
The Barn also provides the opportunity for a private guest suite. All the comforts and privacy for an extended stay with friends, equipped with a mini kitchenette and loft.
"The sanctuary" overlooks the Courtyard pool, game, lounging lawn and barn.
"The sanctuary" overlooks the Courtyard pool, game, lounging lawn and barn.
The entry ‘bridge’ is a thin strip of glass with a floating cedar ceiling that turns down at the far end to form the wall finish at the key drop area.
The entry ‘bridge’ is a thin strip of glass with a floating cedar ceiling that turns down at the far end to form the wall finish at the key drop area.
The entry of the home connects the foyer, garage entry and access to the guest area all through the glass ‘bridge’ element. All access to the home crosses through this space.
The entry of the home connects the foyer, garage entry and access to the guest area all through the glass ‘bridge’ element. All access to the home crosses through this space.
Main fireplace and entertainment wall. Cherry veneer custom cabinets with oxidized steel fireplace panels.
Main fireplace and entertainment wall. Cherry veneer custom cabinets with oxidized steel fireplace panels.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
A recessed entry welcomes you with a reinterpretation of classic southwestern architectural elements such as vigas and latillas with a woven wood ceiling, from the homeowners own lumber mill
A recessed entry welcomes you with a reinterpretation of classic southwestern architectural elements such as vigas and latillas with a woven wood ceiling, from the homeowners own lumber mill
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience