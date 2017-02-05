Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Sliding doors on either side of the living room and along the kitchen open all the way, allowing the breeze from the canyon to spin right through the house.
Sliding doors on either side of the living room and along the kitchen open all the way, allowing the breeze from the canyon to spin right through the house.
Kicking off Milan Design Week with Piero Lissoni's new outdoor kitchen for Boffi.
Kicking off Milan Design Week with Piero Lissoni's new outdoor kitchen for Boffi.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
@kchou311: Who knew you could find so much greenery in #DTLA today at #DODLA
@kchou311: Who knew you could find so much greenery in #DTLA today at #DODLA
Set cover photo