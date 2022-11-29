Pea gravel covers the walkways and outdoor dining area, eliminating the busy grout lines that pavers sometimes have.
The broad archways infuse a captivating splash of drama to the chic, minimalist interiors.
A door leads out from the romantic courtyard, lush with plants. “Although we live in a big city, it doesn’t feel like it,” Kolasiński says. “The neighborhood and the nature are very relaxing and quiet.”
A stone path provides access through the internal courtyard, connecting the various ground floor spaces.