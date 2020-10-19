A wood-clad book nook and pine beams and flooring lend warmth and texture in The Live Oak tree house.
In this library, a Grant sleeper sofa by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is paired with a Cigar wall sconce by George Nelson.
In the flat’s living room, midcentury modern art and furniture harmonize with the rich floor tiles, opulent molded ceilings. and original pine wood doors. Prints by Gordon Matta-Clark line the wall near a 1950s Danish dining table that’s paired with Eames chairs. A painting by Kuuti Lavonen hangs above a pink chair and ottoman by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
It was essential that the home felt nestled into the landscape, rather than perched on the edge of the dramatic clifftop site. “My client had commissioned a house design that was rejected by members of his family—the formidable force that is his sisters,” says architect Belinda George. “They felt the site deserved a more considered approach. As I had worked for Tom before on more urban projects, he asked me to design a bach for him and his family. He wanted it to feel relaxed and connected to the land.”
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.
Raymond's team completed an oceanfront project in the Florida Keys using fossilized limestone and native species to surround a garden pond. The site required a landscape that could survive the seasonal dry period, saltwater inundations from storm surges, and the salt air.
Instead of purchasing Memorial Day party or cookout supplies, consider donating those funds to a veterans charity. Charity Navigator lists some highly rated military and veteran organizations to help make sure your contribution goes to a trustworthy program.
Take advantage of the holiday to tackle tasks you’ve been putting off: Paint that powder room, change the hardware in the kitchen, or hang the artwork that’s been leaning against the wall. Right now, homes are the nucleus for all life’s events; use this time to cultivate a healthy headspace by making your home your sanctuary.
Brook Landscape also revamped a Midtown East terrace using sprawling vines and lush boxed plantings.
A long, linear boardwalk runs parallel to the shoreline connecting the pair of cabins. The path also allows for free movement between the two boathouses and offers chance encounters in the woods.
The kitchen is open to the living area, and the guest bedroom can be seen beyond. The picnic table is by Hudson Workshop, and the bright-red light fixture is by Santa & Cole.
The home’s three low-lying rooflines subtly emerge from the landscape.
A Regency wood-burning stove provides heating to the living space. The floors are tumbled Bluestone tiles.
A short footbridge leads to the white, oak-and-glass front door of the upper living space. On the left is the small outdoor tap that uses pumped lake water.
Built in 1975, the Ramada House is widely considered to be one of the most significant residences in the Grand Canyon State.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
In an increasingly digitized world, the handmade charm of Berber rugs injects much-needed tactility into home interiors.
A handmade de Gournay mural was installed in the bathroom as a nod to a painting by Charles Baskerville. The painting was installed in a home rented by Marlene Dietrich in the 1930s.
The deep plum Kohler tub was "a serendipitous find" and the brand installed it as a sponsor of the show house.
All of the exterior furnishings are from Fermob. The wood-burning fireplace anchors the open living-dining space.
Jaque Studio didn't want the pool area to be crowded with beach chairs reminiscent of a resort. Instead, there is this petite relaxation zone.
Silvano Zamò, third-generation winemaker at Le Vigne di Zamò winery, and his wife Brigitte tasked architecture firm GEZA with a holiday home on a hilltop location in the tiny northern Italian village of Camporosso, not far from the ski resort Monte Lussari.
The top priorities for Chalet M—a small, plywood cabin in the suburban area of São Lourenço da Serra in São Paulo, Brazil—were to ensure the lightest possible footprint on its forest site, and to maximize the experience of being one with nature for its owners.
Flying Nest shipping container hotel by Ora-ïto
“Stacey hopes that we can use this as a prototype for a development of artists’ studios someday—we talked about maybe siting several of them together, like an old mobile home park.” The steel sculpture is by San Antonio artist George Shroeder.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
Large sliding glass doors open onto a backyard retreat complete with a fire pit and swimming pool.
The young and busy family (the couple have twin teenage girls and a toddler) also runs their equine business from the property’s stables.
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
