SubscribeSign In
Gabriel loves the modern minimalist details throughout his new apartment, stating that the brick wall in the living room is "a work of art."
Gabriel loves the modern minimalist details throughout his new apartment, stating that the brick wall in the living room is "a work of art."
The compact interior feels more expansive thanks to a streamlined aesthetic of <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">soft grays and natural materials </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">applied throughout the apartment. </span>
soft grays and natural materials
The integrated laundry area under the kitchen counter offers a smart space-saving solution.
The integrated laundry area under the kitchen counter offers a smart space-saving solution.
The new floor plan allows for direct flow between the kitchen and dining area.
The new floor plan allows for direct flow between the kitchen and dining area.
Ramos added a clever space-saving cooktop with peninsula bench for additional seating.
Ramos added a clever space-saving cooktop with peninsula bench for additional seating.
The office features a combination of built-ins and furnishings that maximize space and storage.
The office features a combination of built-ins and furnishings that maximize space and storage.
Ramos utilized materials like wood, cement, glass and iron that remind him of the city of Rio and its architectural style.
Ramos utilized materials like wood, cement, glass and iron that remind him of the city of Rio and its architectural style.
The team installed sliding fluted glass doors with wooden framing to separate the living room from the home office, which doubles as a guest bedroom.
The team installed sliding fluted glass doors with wooden framing to separate the living room from the home office, which doubles as a guest bedroom.
Architect Rafael Ramos opted for a natural mix of materials—off-white cement bricks, wooden frames, and fluted glass—offset by shades of gray and minimalist geometric-print tile work.
Architect Rafael Ramos opted for a natural mix of materials—off-white cement bricks, wooden frames, and fluted glass—offset by shades of gray and minimalist geometric-print tile work.
Gabriel’s apartment blends personal touches, like the artwork hanging over the sofa, with minimalist and industrial furnishings and fixtures.
Gabriel’s apartment blends personal touches, like the artwork hanging over the sofa, with minimalist and industrial furnishings and fixtures.
Homeowner Gabriel Hidd purchased this apartment, located in the Flamingo area of south Rio, at auction to have his first experience living alone.
Homeowner Gabriel Hidd purchased this apartment, located in the Flamingo area of south Rio, at auction to have his first experience living alone.