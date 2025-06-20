Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Kaitlin Brito
Follow
Saves
5
Articles
Followers
Following
Articles
View All
Forget “Fridgescaping”—It’s Okay for Your Refrigerator to Be a Place of Chaos
I tried the viral TikTok trend to find out if it’s really worth putting beauty first in the ice box.
Remember the Tuscan Kitchen? Millennials Want It Back
It was only a matter of time before people started pining for the Olive Garden aesthetics of their pre-housing crisis...
How to Tell If a DIY Project Is Worth Tackling
When the cost versus time equation is confusing, it’s hard to know how to proceed.