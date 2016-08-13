The knotty cedar cladding from Crenshaw Lumber was pretreated with an ebony stain from Timber Pro UV—twice on both sides—prior to being brought to the site, where it was left for eight weeks so that it could adjust to the moist seaside air before installation. “Cedar siding swells or shrinks when it gains or loses moisture while it reaches equilibrium with the content of the surrounding air,” says Michael. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
A gravel path leads to a guesthouse, where Trainor supplemented an existing garden of yuccas and palm trees with succulent aeoniums and flowering euphorbias.
An outdoor dining area is screened for privacy.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
There's little concern about privacy considering the canopy of trees that surrounds the house. Alexander, and the chickens, take advantage of their sunny Northern Californian clime.
Dwell Outdoor Takes Center Stage at Dwell on Design This year, for the first time, the ever-popular Dwell Outdoor will live right in the middle of the show floor, immediately viewable at the entrance. Beneath a stylized “rope-art” canopy created by Sausalito-based Shades of Green and outfitted with their myriad trees and plants, the new Dwell Outdoor, sponsored by Blu Homes andLumos Solar, promises to inspire. Populating the 18,000-square-foot-plus space will be full-scale structures from prefab companies like Sett Studio, who is “obsessed with energy efficiency, sustainable building materials, and designing thoughtful space.”
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
