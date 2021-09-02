All of the furniture was meticulously handmade by Klebba and Reis to serve the family’s needs.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.