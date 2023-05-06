Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
j
Justin Stuart
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
A cantilevered peninsula offers a smart, space-saving solution for the 900-square-foot layout: It offers ample space for food preparation and also acts as a dining area.
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
A trio of Norman counter stools by Rove Concepts sits underneath Cast pendant lights by Menu in the kitchen. Estate Interiors crafted the custom range hood.