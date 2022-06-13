In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
A column of windows takes advantage of the double-height ceiling in the expanded primary bedroom, which sits above the yoga studio.
The primary bedroom feels tucked into the vegetation.
"With it’s monochrome palette, it was the perfect addition to keep the room still neutral as a base but with lots of personality.
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom. "It keeps the space feeling fresh without having to go out and buy new pieces,
The bedroom is located in a sleeping loft above the bathroom. A built-in wall shelf and a recessed nook provide areas to place art, objects, and personal items.
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
In the bedroom, personal touches like an heirloom chest and a painting by Nick complement an Akari Light Sculpture and a blanket from the local Carpenter Hotel’s shop.