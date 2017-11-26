Architect Mary Ann Schicketanz transformed the old entryway into a private courtyard, replacing the door and window with a sleek glass slider. She removed the fiberglass panels and constructed a reclaimed wood barrier to separate the sitting area from the new front door on the opposite side. A high concrete wall also encloses it. “I love that you can be right on the street without having any sense the street is there,” Schicketanz says.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
Thanks to a careful renovation that included a handful of preservation challenges, a family's Spanish beach house is given new life—and a big dose of light. Situated along the historic Camí de Ronda footpath in Spain's Costa Brava region, the Es Garbi beach house was renovated by Nook Architects to reflect the light and tranquility of the surrounding Mediterranean landscape, as well as to function as a well-designed family home.
A modern design with classic details, the Holden ottoman lets you lounge without losing a sophisticated look. The deep seat invites relaxation while the taller legs show off the contrasting wood and give the ottoman a lighter presence. #madeinamerica #furniture #living
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
He worked with Kartheiser’s existing appliances in the kitchen, trading the old cabinetry for new teak.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
The great room is highlighted by a rusted metal custom hood at the end of the space, with courtyards on both sides
Reese armless chairs, Aria table, Grove console table, Lind ottomans, Harding sofas, Otis swivel chairs, Graham cocktail table
Sitting Room
Open shelving is a kitchen trend that shows no signs of slowing down.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
Sundial House, Patio.
Sundial House, Front Exterior.
Sundial House, Entrance.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
Like the exterior, the open-plan living area combines reclaimed materials, including the pre-existing black walnut floors.
A Rhythm Horizontal lamp by Arik Levy for Vibia hangs above the dining table in a house that Blouin Tardif Architecture-Environnement designed for a family in Boucherville, Quebec, near Montreal.
Inside, Kaiser crafted a curved interior that matches the silo's circular footprint. "I didn’t want to cheat and do a box inside a curved shell," he says. "I wanted it to feel like the inside and outside were born of the same mentality." Scrap walnut plank flooring purchased on Craigslist for $350 accounted for most of the interior wood. It's paired with black steel touches. Everything in this room is custom—Kaiser designed the curved-faced cabinets, the dining table, the sofa, and the lamp that has hooks for pots and pans. The countertops are Corian. The Eames Wire Chairs are one of the only non-custom elements.
"Maintaining sight lines to the outdoors and the adjacent den, we introduced a connectivity that transforms the kitchen into the center of family life,
When Nilus De Matran renovated this San Francisco kitchen ten years ago, he chose materials that would not only compliment and unify the open space—dark walnut, terrazzo flooring, and Carrara marble—but also materials that would stand the test of time.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The family retreat abuts a rocky cliff in Herfell, Norway. The central cabin provides communal living spaces, while the two cabins that flank it are used as private sleeping quarters.
