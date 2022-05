Gallardo is a minimal home located in Miyagi, Japan, designed by code ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN. Due to the fact that the site is located on a busy corner lot, the architects created a barrier around the residence in order to maintain privacy. As the name suggest’s, the husband’s favorite car is the Lamborghini Gallardo, and wanted a garage that could also be used as a showcase to show off his car from the living room. When the garage is opened, natural light is able to reach the living area as well.