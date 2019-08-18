The 5,200-square-foot retreat is designed to look like a cluster of old barns upon first glance.
The 5,200-square-foot retreat is designed to look like a cluster of old barns upon first glance.
Large sliding glass doors open onto a backyard retreat complete with a fire pit and swimming pool.
Large sliding glass doors open onto a backyard retreat complete with a fire pit and swimming pool.
To flip the house, they eliminated the second story, taking the ceilings high and the windows wide. To make up for the lost square footage, they added on a wing, built a separate garage with a guest apartment above it, and brought the hangout spaces to the front to capitalize on the views. "The original house had good, solid bones,” says Jennifer. “What if the whole wall was windows?” the homeowner asked, and that certainly worked—sunlight pours in through entire house from the front floor to ceiling window wall.
To flip the house, they eliminated the second story, taking the ceilings high and the windows wide. To make up for the lost square footage, they added on a wing, built a separate garage with a guest apartment above it, and brought the hangout spaces to the front to capitalize on the views. "The original house had good, solid bones,” says Jennifer. “What if the whole wall was windows?” the homeowner asked, and that certainly worked—sunlight pours in through entire house from the front floor to ceiling window wall.
Approach via gravel driveway
Approach via gravel driveway
The rear courtyard appears to float over the site. On the right is a large screened porch with three walls of retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens, which make it easy to use the space whether it's bug season or not.
The rear courtyard appears to float over the site. On the right is a large screened porch with three walls of retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens, which make it easy to use the space whether it's bug season or not.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Surrounded by wheat fields on a high-altitude plateau stands a small glass house and a solid, traditional barn. The owners, inspired by Philip Johnson’s Glass House, wanted a refuge that opens up to the prairie and mountains.
Surrounded by wheat fields on a high-altitude plateau stands a small glass house and a solid, traditional barn. The owners, inspired by Philip Johnson’s Glass House, wanted a refuge that opens up to the prairie and mountains.
Kitchen & Dining
Kitchen & Dining
View of Kitchen and Stairs
View of Kitchen and Stairs
View of Foyer from Dining Room & Kitchen
View of Foyer from Dining Room & Kitchen
In Los Angeles, homeowner Bill Thompson warmed up his otherwise dark living room with a series of Douglas fir slats applied above the fireplace, as well as other wood accents throughout the room; the slats provide both texture and pattern to the fireplace, acting as a focal point and emphasizing the space's vertical height.
In Los Angeles, homeowner Bill Thompson warmed up his otherwise dark living room with a series of Douglas fir slats applied above the fireplace, as well as other wood accents throughout the room; the slats provide both texture and pattern to the fireplace, acting as a focal point and emphasizing the space's vertical height.
Top designers give their advice about how to choose a stylish, functional faucet and what it will cost. Hint: it’s more than you may think.
Top designers give their advice about how to choose a stylish, functional faucet and what it will cost. Hint: it’s more than you may think.
Zames reconfigured the apartment to improve circulation and open some of the confined rooms. What was formerly a hallway is now integrated with the kitchen. A bank of floor-to-ceiling cabinets offers storage and an island covered in carrara marble offers space for working or dining. "We embraced dark colors in the kitchen to keep a contrast with the bright white of the surrounding living areas," Zames says of the constrasting finishes. The barstools are from CB2.
Zames reconfigured the apartment to improve circulation and open some of the confined rooms. What was formerly a hallway is now integrated with the kitchen. A bank of floor-to-ceiling cabinets offers storage and an island covered in carrara marble offers space for working or dining. "We embraced dark colors in the kitchen to keep a contrast with the bright white of the surrounding living areas," Zames says of the constrasting finishes. The barstools are from CB2.
Gray basalt was also used for the kitchen island and backsplash.
Gray basalt was also used for the kitchen island and backsplash.
The custom kitchen millwork was designed by local furniture designer and manufacturer, Christian Woo.
The custom kitchen millwork was designed by local furniture designer and manufacturer, Christian Woo.
Kitchen
Kitchen
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.
Shower
Shower
The custom rug adds a mossy, green color pattern and texture (without the need for regular watering).
The custom rug adds a mossy, green color pattern and texture (without the need for regular watering).
Master Shower and Bathtub
Master Shower and Bathtub
Entrance
Entrance
Entry Court
Entry Court
Street view of the double gable
Street view of the double gable
Canal Courtyard dining area
Canal Courtyard dining area
Kitchen with the custom steel hood, Fireclay ceramic tile backsplash in a herringbone pattern, and Dekton counters
Kitchen with the custom steel hood, Fireclay ceramic tile backsplash in a herringbone pattern, and Dekton counters
View from the kitchen to the dining and living room beyond
View from the kitchen to the dining and living room beyond
The residents have a particularly strong sense of color and love to cook with their son, so no-fuss finishes likes these blue tiles from Heath Ceramics were an ideal choice. The tiles combine with colorful tableware and custom walnut cabinetry to make a vibrant inteiror.
The residents have a particularly strong sense of color and love to cook with their son, so no-fuss finishes likes these blue tiles from Heath Ceramics were an ideal choice. The tiles combine with colorful tableware and custom walnut cabinetry to make a vibrant inteiror.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.

69 more saves

Set cover photo