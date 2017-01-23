Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Justin Kuehl
Follow
22
Saves
Followers
Following
The heart of the Heated flooring
Basement
West Elm Table
More Living
Island to Dining
Pano 1
Pano 2
Dining to Living
Design
Yummy
Looking out to Deck
Up and out the raised ceilings
Looking through the open first floor
Second Bath, First Floor
View to the back yard from the dining room.
1st Bedroom (other is identical)
IKEA and Bosch Goodness
Wolf Induction Cooktop
Master Bath View (has walk in shower as well)
The Front Yard
Custom, Built in place stairs to the basement media room
The Back Yard
Set cover photo