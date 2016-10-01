After purchasing a thin, L-shaped lot in Tokyo, Tamotsu Nakada asked architect and friend Koji Tsutsui to create an open-plan concrete home to fit the site. Photo by Iwan Baan.
After purchasing a thin, L-shaped lot in Tokyo, Tamotsu Nakada asked architect and friend Koji Tsutsui to create an open-plan concrete home to fit the site. Photo by Iwan Baan.
KITCHEN LETTERS $35-$60 Kitchen Letters are letters in the mail from chefs–connecting foodies and chefs around the country. Letters have been penned by Marisa McClellan of Food in Jars, Phoebe Lapine of Feed Me Phoebe, John Beaver of Oaktown Spice Shop, Diana Hardeman of MilkMade Ice Cream, and Agatha + Erin of Ovenly. Rumor has it the line up for 2014 includes Evan Kleiman of Good Food on NPR (KCRW), Dominique Ansel and Mast Brothers (plus a bunch more). The letters are stuffed with anecdotes, tips + tricks, and a seasonal, simple recipe, and sent out twice a month.
KITCHEN LETTERS $35-$60 Kitchen Letters are letters in the mail from chefs–connecting foodies and chefs around the country. Letters have been penned by Marisa McClellan of Food in Jars, Phoebe Lapine of Feed Me Phoebe, John Beaver of Oaktown Spice Shop, Diana Hardeman of MilkMade Ice Cream, and Agatha + Erin of Ovenly. Rumor has it the line up for 2014 includes Evan Kleiman of Good Food on NPR (KCRW), Dominique Ansel and Mast Brothers (plus a bunch more). The letters are stuffed with anecdotes, tips + tricks, and a seasonal, simple recipe, and sent out twice a month.
A matte black kitchen is perfectly in step with the Scandinavian style in this houseboat in the Netherlands. Via The Style Files
A matte black kitchen is perfectly in step with the Scandinavian style in this houseboat in the Netherlands. Via The Style Files
Engineered for versatility, Bosch appliances fit into the contemporary kitchen with ease. From wall ovens and warming drawers, to speed microwave and steam convection ovens, their streamlined designs create stunning visual alignment between cabinetry and appliance.
Engineered for versatility, Bosch appliances fit into the contemporary kitchen with ease. From wall ovens and warming drawers, to speed microwave and steam convection ovens, their streamlined designs create stunning visual alignment between cabinetry and appliance.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
Set cover photo